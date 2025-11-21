Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3084
 USD
0,0009
0,07 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
21.11.2025 16:29:32

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Unexpectedly Flat In August

(RTTNews) - With an uptick in inventories of durable goods offset by a dip in inventories of non-durable goods, the Commerce Department released a report showing U.S. wholesale inventories came in roughly flat in the month of August.

The report said wholesale inventories were virtually unchanged in August after inching up by 0.1 percent in July. Economists had expected wholesale inventories to slip by 0.2 percent.

Wholesale inventories came in roughly flat as inventories of durable goods crept up by 0.1 percent, while inventories of non-durable goods edged down by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said wholesale sales inched up by 0.1 percent in August after surging by 1.3 percent in July. Sales of durable goods rose by 0.3 percent, but sales of non-durable goods slipped by 0.1 percent.

The report also said the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers came in at 1.28 in August, unchanged from the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:12 Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im 3. Quartal 2025 investiert
20.11.25 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
20.11.25 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorge um ausbleibende US-Leitzinssenkung: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX kämpft um 23.000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Verluste zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kämpft derweil mit Abgaben. An der Wall Street geht es in verschiedene Richtungen. In Fernost sind am Freitag teils deutliche Abschläge zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen