UAE Non-Oil Private Sector Growth Slows

(RTTNews) - The UAE non-oil private sector growth eased in January, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 54.1 in January from 55.6 in December. A score above 50 indicates expansion.

Business activity accelerated in January and a sharp rise in new work led to a further expansion in output across the board.

The rate of expansion on both activity and sales eased to the lowest in four months. New export orders increased marginally, albeit at the softest rate in five months.

Outstanding business rose at a softer pace in January and backlogs of work increased. Delivery time shortened for the fourth straight month to the greatest extent since July 2020.

Input price pressures increased in January and the rate of inflation was the highest recorded since March. Output charges continued to decline.

The number of employed dropped in January. Output expectations improved slightly signalling a stronger forecast seen on average through 2021.

"UAE's non-oil sector entered 2022 on a strong footing, as businesses continued to enjoy the benefits of a recovery in economic conditions and increased demand from the Expo," David Owen, economist at IHS Markit, said.