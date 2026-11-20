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20.11.2026 11:53:46
UK Borrowing Rises Less Than Forecast
(RTTNews) - UK public sector net borrowing increased less than expected in October, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.
The government borrowed GBP 17.0 billion in October, which was up by GBP 0.8 billion from the last year. However, this was below the forecast of GBP 18.0 billion.
Central government debt interest payable climbed GBP 2.8 billion to GBP 11.2 billion in October.
In the financial year to October, borrowing dropped by GBP 7.3 billion to GBP 111.3 billion, equivalent to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product. At the end of October, public sector net debt was provisionally estimated at GBP 3,058.3 billion, about GBP 161.6 billion more than in last year. Debt was equivalent to 95.8 percent of GDP.
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