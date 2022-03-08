UK BRC Retail Sales Increase In February

(RTTNews) - UK retail sales logged another strong growth in February on higher demand for furniture and home accessories and clothing and footwear as restrictions were lifted, data from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed on Tuesday.

Like-for-like sales increased 2.7 percent on a yearly basis in February. At the same time, overall retail sales grew 6.7 percent.

"The future is looking increasingly uncertain, with current demand unlikely to be sustained," Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said. Consumer confidence, falling in recent months, will likely tumble further against the backdrop of the current geopolitical events.

Further, the cost of living will continue to spiral due to high inflation, said Dickinson. With households facing lower disposable income, discretionary spend will be one of the first things to feel the squeeze.