UK Budget Deficit Narrows In March

(RTTNews) - The UK budget deficit narrowed in March, reaching its lowest level for the month since 2022, the Office for National Statistics reported Thursday.

Public sector net borrowing fell by GBP 1.4 billion to GBP 12.6 billion in March. This was the lowest March borrowing since 2022.

In March, central government receipts grew 5.6 percent to GBP 102.0 billion. At the same time, expenditure increased 3.3 percent to GBP 91.6 billion.

Central government debt interest payable came in at GBP 3.2 billion, down by GBP 1.3 billion from the last year.

In the financial year to March, borrowing was estimated at GBP 132.0 billion, which was GBP 19.8 billion lower than in the financial year to March. Borrowing reached 4.3 percent of GDP, the lowest since financial year to March 2020.