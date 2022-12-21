UK Budget Posts Biggest November Deficit On Record

(RTTNews) - The UK budget deficit was the biggest for the month of November, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed Wednesday.

Public sector net borrowing excluding banks increased by GBP 13.9 billion from the last year to GBP 22.0 billion. This was the biggest November borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.

Central government debt interest payable increased GBP 2.4 billion to GBP 7.3 billion in November. This was the highest November figure since records began in April 1997. The volatility reflects the impact of the retail price index on index linked gilts. Nonetheless, in the financial year to November, PSNB excluding banks was GBP 105.4 billion, which was GBP 7.6 billion less than in the same period last year. The Office for Budget Responsibility forecast the public sector could borrow an additional GBP 71.6 billion by the end of March 2023.

At the end of November, public sector net debt excluding public sector banks totaled GBP 2,477.5 billion, or around 98.7 percent of gross domestic product, data showed.