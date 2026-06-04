UK Car Market Logs Strongest May Growth Since 2019: SMMT

(RTTNews) - The UK car market registered its strongest May performance since 2019 bolstered by wider choice and sustained competition, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, said Thursday.

Car sales grew 7.1 percent in May from the previous year to 160,662 units. Although the growth was the best recorded for the month since 2019, sales were still 12.6 percent below pre-pandemic levels.

Data showed that private buyer demand increased 17.2 percent driven by wider choice and competitive deals. Fleet demand grew moderately by 1.8 percent. Meanwhile, the business sector demand declined 18.8 percent.

Sales of petrol and diesel cars were down 7.1 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. Battery electric vehicle sales surged 34.2 percent from the last year, taking the market share to 27.3 percent, which was the highest recorded so far this year. But it was short of mandated 33 percent target, SMMT said.

Hybrid electric vehicle uptake rose 1.8 percent and plug-in hybrid deliveries grew 23.9 percent, to take 13.8 percent market share.

The uplift reflects both expanding model choice and sustained competition, particularly in the electric vehicle market where substantial manufacturer discounting continues to play a significant role in driving uptake, said SMMT.