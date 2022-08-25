UK Car Production Rises For Third Month: SMMT

(RTTNews) - UK car production increased for the third straight month in July, data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed on Thursday.

Car production grew 8.6 percent year-over-year to 58,043 units in July.

In July, factories produced 4,605 additional units, indicating that component shortages finally began to ease.

Nonetheless, overall production remained -46.4 percent below the pre-pandemic level.

Production for the domestic market grew sharply by 40.7 percent, while the export market showed a moderate rise of 2.8 percent.

During the January to July period, total UK car production plunged 16.5 percent compared with the corresponding period last year. The decline was attributable to supply chain shortages, structural changes and weak exports.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said, "A third consecutive month of growth for UK car production is, of course, welcome and gives some hope that the supply chain issues blighting the sector may finally be starting to ease."

But other challenges remain, not least energy costs which are increasing at alarming rates, said Hawes.