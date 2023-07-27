UK Car Production Surges 16.2% On Strong Foreign Demand: SMMT

(RTTNews) - UK car production rose for the fifth successive month in June amid strong demand from the export market and better management of global supply chain challenges by manufacturers, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed Thursday.

Car production grew 16.2 percent year-on-year to 84,767 units in June. The export market logged double-digit growth of 25.4 percent to 67,756 units in June.

During the first half of this year, total car production rebounded 11.7 percent to 450,168 in June, up from 403,131 units in the same period last year.

The performance represented the best first half since 2021 as manufacturers were increasingly able to manage global supply chain challenges, especially the shortage of semiconductors that had constrained production since the pandemic, the SMMT said.

The production of electric vehicles, or EVs, surged by 71.6 percent annually in the first half of 2023 to a new record of 170,231 units.

UK car exports to the European Union remain the largest market, at 59.5 percent, with 214,017 shipments so far this year.

Considering other destinations, the US, China, Japan, and Australia make up the top five global export destinations for UK cars.

Recent EV investment announcements, as well as a new commitment to build one of Europe's largest gigafactories in the UK, indicate a sector looking to the future, the SMMT said.