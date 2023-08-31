UK Car Production Surges 31.6% On Strong Export Demand: SMMT

(RTTNews) - UK car production rose for the sixth successive month in July amid strong demand from the foreign market and a recent recovery in the global supply chain, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed Thursday.

Car production grew 31.6 percent year-on-year to 76,451 units in July. The export market logged double-digit growth of 36.1 percent to 63,264 units in July.

Despite this growth, output remained 29.4 percent lower than pre-pandemic July 2019.

Output produced in the home market rose 13.7 percent to 13,187 units.

Nearly 83 percent of cars made were shipped overseas, with the dominant markets being the EU, US, China, Japan, and Australia.

Production of high-tech hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles continued apace, with combined volumes rising 73.9 percent to 30,180 units, representing almost two in every five cars made in July.

During the first seven months of this year, UK factories produced 527,619 cars, which represents a 14.2 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

"Six months of growth shows that British car production is recovering and, with electrified models increasingly driving volumes, the future is more positive," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.