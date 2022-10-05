Euro - Britische Pfund - Kurs (EUR - GBP)
UK Car Registrations Rise For Second Month: SMMT
(RTTNews) - UK car registrations increased for the second straight month in September, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed on Wednesday.
In the key 'new plate' month, 225,269 units were registered, up 4.6 from the previous year. Still, sales were 34.4 percent behind 2019.
Bucking recent trends, registrations by large fleets grew by 12.5 percent. Meanwhile, registrations to private buyers fell 3.6 percent.
"September has seen Britain's millionth electric car reach the road - an important milestone in the shift to zero emission mobility," said Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive. However, the overall market remains weak as supply chain issues continue to constrain model availability.
