Euro - Britische Pfund

0,8740
 GBP
0,0002
0,02 %
GBP - EUR
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
GBP/EUR
>
04.12.2025 12:51:00

UK Car Sales Decline Ahead Of Budget: SMMT

(RTTNews) - UK car market contracted in November ahead of Budget introducing new taxes on electric cars, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, said Thursday.

New car registrations decreased 1.6 percent year-on-year to 151,154 units in November. This was the sixth fall in sales so far this year.

The decline was driven by a 5.5 percent drop in overall demand from private buyers. Fleet uptake gained 0.2 percent, while business buyer volumes, traditionally a very small part of the market, increased 18.0 percent in November.

Underpinned by the Electric Car Grant, battery electric vehicle uptake reached 26.4 percent of market share compared to 25.1 percent in November 2024. However, this 3.6 percent increase represented the weakest month for battery electric vehicle growth in almost two years.

The share of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles decreased as electrified vehicles achieved a record market share. Still 22.7 percent year-to-date market share of BEV vehicles fell short of the 28 percent annual government target, the lobby noted.

"While last week's Budget provided some essential support to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles - including additional funding to extend the Electric Car Grant, an uplift in the threshold from which EVs would be subject to the VED Expensive Car Supplement, and more money for infrastructure rollout - plans to introduce a "pence per mile" electric Vehicle Excise Duty (eVED) will endanger the UK's net zero transition," SMMT said.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.12.25 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf US-Zinssenkung: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX letztlich fester -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester - Kräftiges Plus in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der DAX legte im Donnerstagshandel ebenso zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten letztlich in verschiedene Richtungen. In Asien notierten die Börsen überwiegend im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen