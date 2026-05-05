UK Car Sales To Hit 2 Mln In 2026: SMMT

(RTTNews) - UK car registrations are expected to hit two million this year, reflecting improving confidence in the market despite weaker expectations for electric vehicle demand, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said Tuesday.

Total new car registrations are expected to rise 3.6 percent to 2.093 million in 2026, up from January's 2.048 million outlook. However, the outlook for the battery electric vehicle share was downgraded to 26.8 percent from 28.5 percent.

In April, car sales increased 24.0 percent to 149,247 units. However, the increase reflects a rebound from an unusually weak April last year, when buyers pulled purchases forward to March to beat incoming vehicle tax increases.

As April remains a traditionally low volume month, the latest figure was the best outturn since 2019, data showed.

"April's rebound is welcome, but underlines just how significantly fiscal changes can influence the market," SMMT Chief Economist Mike Hawes said.

"Two million electric car registrations is a considerable milestone to celebrate, although natural demand is still well below the level demanded by the mandate," Hawes added.

Demand for petrol cars rose 8.2 percent in April, while diesel registrations dropped 1.0 percent.

Electrified cars accounted for 53.2 percent of the market share. Plug-in hybrid registrations surged 46.4 percent to take a 13.8 percent market share, and hybrid electric vehicles increased 18.8 percent to secure 13.2 percent of new registrations, the lobby said.