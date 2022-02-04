UK Construction Sector Expands At Fastest Pace In 6 Months

(RTTNews) - The UK construction sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in January, IHS Markit showed on Friday.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.3 in January from 54.3 in December. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.

The index registered above the crucial 50.0 no-change mark for the twelfth month in a row. The latest reading signaled the strongest rate of output expansion since July 2021.

Commercial work was by far the best-performing category with growth accelerating to a six-month high. The index rose to 57.6.

At the same time, civil engineering returned to growth in January, although the rebound was softer than seen in other parts of the construction sector. Meanwhile, house building activity grew at the slowest pace for four months.