Euro - Britische Pfund - Kurs (EUR - GBP)
|
24.03.2023 11:24:59
UK Consumer Sentiment Climbs To 1-Year High - GfK
(RTTNews) - UK consumer sentiment improved further in March to its highest level in a year as Britons assessment of the economy and their willingness to make big purchases strengthened, survey results from the market research group GfK showed on Friday.
The consumer confidence index rose to -36 in March from -38 in February. That was inline with economists' forecast.
A reading below zero indicates pessimism among consumers who continued to have concerns about their personal financial situation.
The sub-index measuring the general economic situation over the next 12 months increased by three points to -40.
The index for the view on personal finances over the next 12 months shed three points to -21, which is three points lower than this time last year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsbewegung passé: ATX geht mit dickem Minus ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000 Punkten -- Wall Street dreht bis Handelsende ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex schlossen am Freitag mit kräftigen Abschlägen. Die US-Aktienmärkte konnten am Freitag ihre frühe Einbußen wettmachen und gingen etwas fester ins Wochenende. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Verluste verzeichnet.