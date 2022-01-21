UK Consumer Sentiment Weakens In January: GfK

(RTTNews) - UK consumer confidence weakened in January amid concerns over higher inflation and interest rate hikes, survey results from GfK showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index fell to -19 in January from -15 in the previous month. All five measures of the index were down in comparison to the December 17th data.

The index measuring the past personal financial situation dropped slightly to -6 in January from -5. The outlook for personal financial situation declined 3 points to -2.

The assessment of general economic situation logged a marked decline. The gauge for the past general economic situation slid to -47 in January from -39 in the prior month. At the same time, the outlook for general economic conditions worsened to -32 from -24.

The major purchase index came in at -10 versus -6 in the previous month.

"Will the mood brighten when the latest wave of the pandemic subsides and Covid numbers improve? It seems unlikely because it's the cost-of-living squeeze that's worrying us now and this will affect us for months to come," Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK said.