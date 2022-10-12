UK Economy Contracts In August

(RTTNews) - The UK economy contracted unexpectedly in August on weak services and industrial production, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product shrank 0.3 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the revised 0.1 percent growth in July. GDP was forecast to remain flat after July's initially estimated growth of 0.2 percent.

Monthly GDP is now estimated to be at the same level as its pre-coronavirus levels, the ONS said.

On a yearly basis, GDP expanded at a slower pace of 2.0 percent after climbing revised 3.1 percent in July. This was also slower than economists' forecast of 2.4 percent.

In three months to August, GDP fell 0.3 percent compared with the three months to May.

On the production side of GDP, services output slid 0.1 percent, reversing July's 0.3 percent rise.

Industrial production plunged 1.8 percent, following a 1.1 percent drop in July. Industrial output was expected to drop 0.2 percent. Manufacturing was the main driver of negative production growth, falling by 1.6 percent on the month.

Meanwhile, construction output grew 0.4 percent after growth of 0.1 percent in July. In a separate communiqué, the ONS said the visible trade deficit widened to GBP 19.26 billion in August from GBP 17.59 billion in July.

The overall trade shortfall was GBP 7.08 billion versus a GBP 5.44 billion deficit in the previous month.