UK GDP Recovers In August

(RTTNews) - The UK economy recovered in August driven by the service sector rebound, the Office for National Statistics reported Thursday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent in August from July, when the economy contracted by revised 0.6 percent. The monthly growth matched expectations.

In three months to August, GDP posted a 0.3 percent growth compared with three months to May.

On a yearly basis, monthly GDP advanced 0.5 percent, in line with estimate. This was faster than the 0.3 percent growth registered in July.

Data showed that the service sector was the only positive contributing sector to the growth in August. Services output was up 0.4 percent, after shrinking 0.6 percent in the previous month.

Meanwhile, industrial production fell 0.7 percent, reversing a 1.1 percent drop in July. Likewise, manufacturing was down 0.8 percent, following July's 1.2 percent decline.

The construction sector shrank 0.5 percent after a fall of 0.4 percent in July.

Another data from the ONS showed that the visible trade deficit widened to GBP 15.95 billion from GBP 13.91 billion in July. The expected level was GBP 14.7 billion.

The overall total trade gap more than doubled to GBP 3.4 billion from GBP 1.4 billion in July.