UK GfK Consumer Confidence Strengthens In May

(RTTNews) - UK consumer confidence continued to strengthen in May, survey data from the market research group GfK showed on Friday.

The consumer sentiment index posted -27 in May compared to -30 in April. The index improved for the fourth straight month.

Among sub-indices, expectations regarding the general economic situation gained four points and the outlook for personal finances climbed five points.

The index measuring both the assessment of the past general economic situation and the past personal financial situation gained only one point.

The major purchase index that measures whether this is a good time for big purchases climbed four points.