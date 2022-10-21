UK GfK Consumer Confidence Unexpectedly Improves In October

(RTTNews) - UK consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in October despite soaring inflation and political uncertainty, survey results from the market research group GfK showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -47 in October from -49 in September. The score was forecast to fall further to -52.0. The September reading was the lowest since the survey began in 1974.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said households are concerned about rising inflation. They are also facing the likelihood of tax rises and even austerity measures, Staton added.

"This web of uncertainty and turmoil amounts to a 'new abnormal'," said Staton.