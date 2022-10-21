Euro - Britische Pfund - Kurs (EUR - GBP)
|
21.10.2022 06:05:17
UK GfK Consumer Confidence Unexpectedly Improves In October
(RTTNews) - UK consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in October despite soaring inflation and political uncertainty, survey results from the market research group GfK showed on Friday.
The consumer confidence index rose to -47 in October from -49 in September. The score was forecast to fall further to -52.0. The September reading was the lowest since the survey began in 1974.
GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said households are concerned about rising inflation. They are also facing the likelihood of tax rises and even austerity measures, Staton added.
"This web of uncertainty and turmoil amounts to a 'new abnormal'," said Staton.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen höher -- ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel schwach. Der US-Leitindex präsentiert sich am Freitag in Grün. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen zum Wochenausklang mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.