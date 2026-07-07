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07.07.2026 09:34:39

UK Halifax House Prices Rise For First Time In Four Months

(RTTNews) - UK house prices grew for the first time in four months in June, a survey by S&P Global conducted for the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax showed Tuesday.

House prices increased 0.2 percent a monthly basis in June, offsetting a 0.2 percent fall in May. This marks the first increase in four months and exceeded the forecast of a 0.1 percent rise.

Annual growth in house prices rose slightly to 0.6 percent from 0.5 percent in May. The typical property costs GBP 299,330 in June.

The recent price trends in the property market reflect wider economic uncertainty, including the impact of global events on inflation and interest rate expectations, Lloyds Head of Mortgages Amanda Bryden said.

The slowdown in mortgage rates from the recent highs encouraged buyers considering moving, Bryden noted.

Looking ahead, Halifax expects the housing market to continue moving at a measured pace. Lower borrowing costs should provide some support for demand, though affordability constraints remain an important factor," Bryden said. "The outlook for house prices will depend largely on inflation continuing to ease and household confidence gradually improving," Bryden added.

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