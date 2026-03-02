Euro - Britische Pfund

0,8770
 GBP
-0,0009
-0,10 %
GBP - EUR
02.03.2026 10:13:37

UK House Price Growth Steady At 1.0%

(RTTNews) - UK house prices grew at a steady pace in February, reflecting a moderate recovery from a fall at the end of the last year, mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society said Monday.

House prices posted an annual increase of 1.0 percent, the same rate of growth as seen in January. The rate was faster than the expected growth of 0.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, house prices logged a steady growth of 0.3 percent in February. Data reinforces the view of a modest recovery after a dip at the end of 2025, most likely reflecting uncertainty around potential property tax changes ahead of the Budget, Nationwide's Chief Economist Robert Gardner said. However, the number of mortgages approved for house purchase remained close to the levels prevailing before the pandemic, he observed.

"Housing market activity is likely to recover in the coming quarters, especially if the improving affordability trend seen last year is maintained as expected," Gardner added.

The Bank of England is slated to publish mortgage approvals data today. The number of mortgage approvals is forecast to rise to 62,000 in January from 61,013 in December.

The BoE's monetary easing has helped to improve housing affordability. The bank has lowered the benchmark rate by 150 basis points since August 2024.

11:01 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
07:20 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 9

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: ATX tiefrot -- DAX rutscht deutlich unter 25.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag mit starken Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen am Montag mehrheitlich im Minus.
