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21.10.2026 08:49:16

UK Inflation Rises To 3.5%

(RTTNews) - UK consumer price inflation rose to a one-year high in September on motor fuel prices, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

Consumer prices registered an annual growth of 3.5 percent after rising 3.1 percent in August. The rate was the highest since last October and also came in above forecast of 3.4 percent.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, accelerated to 2.8 percent in September from 2.6 percent in the prior month.

The CPI goods annual rate advanced to 3.2 percent from 2.7 percent and services inflation rose to 3.7 percent from 3.4 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices grew 0.4 percent, slightly slower than the 0.5 percent rise seen in August. Prices were forecast to rise 0.3 percent.

Another report from ONS showed that output price inflation hit the highest since April 2023. Factory gate prices were up 4.6 percent, following a revised 3.8 percent rise in August. On a monthly basis, output prices gained 0.8 percent after rising 0.7 percent a month ago.

Input price inflation rose to a four-month high of 8.3 percent in September from 6.7 percent in August. Monthly input prices moved up 1.5 percent, up from a revised increase of 0.5 percent in the prior month.

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