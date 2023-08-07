UK Job Placements Decline Sharply Amid Weak Economic Outlook

(RTTNews) - The UK job placements posted a sharp decline in July as the weak economic outlook and subdued confidence damped hiring activity, a survey report compiled by S&P Global showed on Monday.

Permanent staff appointments decreased at the fastest pace in just over three years in July, the KPMG/REC Report on Jobs revealed. Concerns about the future made clients hesitant to take additional staff. At the same time, growth in temp billings dropped at the slowest pace since last October.

There were faster increases in the supply of both temporary and permanent workers due to redundancies and hiring freezes.

Further, data showed that competition for skilled candidates and the higher cost of living placed upward pressure on starting pay rates in July. Salaries for newly-placed permanent workers increased further but the rate of growth was the slowest since April 20210. Similarly, temp pay grew at the weakest rate in 29 months.

Demand for workers continued to increase at a moderate pace. The pace of increase was the slowest in 29 months. The latest upturn in demand for permanent workers was the weakest seen over the current period recovery that started in March 2021. Likewise, the short-term vacancy growth rate was among the slowest seen over the past three years.