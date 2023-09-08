UK Job Placements Drop On Weaker Economic Outlook

(RTTNews) - UK permanent job placements declined the most in over three years in August as weaker economic outlook weighed on hiring policy, while candidate availability continued to increase, a survey report compiled by S&P Global showed Friday.

Permanent staff appointments decreased at the fastest rate in over three years in August, the KPMG/REC Report on Jobs said. At the same time, temp billings fell for the first time since July 2020.

Respondents said firms were hesitant to take additional staff and adopted recruitment freezes due to weaker economic climate.

As a result, the availability of candidates increased for the sixth straight month in August. Moreover, the increase was the second-sharpest since December 2020. A general slowdown in activity together with redundancies led to the increase in labor supply, with both permanent and temporary candidate numbers increasing at faster rates.

At the same time, vacancy growth fell to the lowest in two and a half years in August. The slowdown was driven by a softer growth in permanent vacancies. By contrast, demand growth for temporary staff remained strong.

Data showed that starting salaries as well as temp wages grew sharply as competition for scarce candidates and the higher cost of living had forced employers to raise pay.

Nonetheless, the starting salary inflation slowed to the joint-weakest since March 2021. Temp pay growth picked up from July and it was the second-softest since April 2021.

"August is always a slower month for new permanent roles, but this has been exacerbated in 2023 by the lack of confidence to start the new hiring we saw among firms in the Spring," REC chief executive Neil Carberry said.

Carberry said firms are likely to return to the market later in the year. But the labor market has more slack than it has since the heights of the first lockdown, Carberry noted.