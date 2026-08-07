UK Lloyds House Prices Remain Unchanged

(RTTNews) - UK house prices stalled in July amid a more uncertain economic backdrop this year, data published by Lloyds Banking Group showed Friday.

House prices posted a flat growth in July, following a 0.2 percent rise in June. Prices were expected to climb again by 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, house prices edged up 0.1 percent, slower than the 0.7 percent rise in June. This was the slowest annual growth since November 2023.

Lloyds Head of Mortgages Amanda Bryden said average house prices have remained relatively stable for almost two years, moving within a narrow range over that period and staying just 0.5 percent higher than they were in November 2024.

Bryden noted that the trend persisted even as buyers and sellers faced a more uncertain economic backdrop this year.

Further, she observed that affordability remains a challenge for many would-be buyers as mortgage rates edged higher again after easing earlier in the summer. Housing demand remained broadly steady, while activity continues to respond quickly to changes in mortgage rates.

She expects market activity and house prices to remain relatively stable over the remainder of the year. "Developments will be shaped by both how mortgage rates respond to the outlook for inflation and wider household confidence," she added.