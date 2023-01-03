UK Manufacturing Downturn Deepens In December

(RTTNews) - The UK manufacturing downturn deepened in December as output, new orders and employment declined at faster rates, a private survey showed on Tuesday.

The S&P Global/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a 31-month low of 45.3 in December from 46.5 in November. The index has remained below the neutral 50.0 mark for five successive months. Nonetheless, the score was above the flash estimate of 44.7.

Output, new orders, employment and stocks of purchases all fell at accelerated rates. On price front, the survey showed that the rates of increase in both output prices and input costs eased further.

"The overarching concerns remain that there is little power in the UK economy's engine of growth for 2023 and manufacturers were painfully aware of this as business expectations remained at historically low levels again," John Glen, chief economist at the CIPS, said.