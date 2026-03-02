Euro - Britische Pfund

0,8739
 GBP
-0,0039
-0,45 %
GBP - EUR
02.03.2026 14:01:59

UK Manufacturing Sector Continues To Expand

(RTTNews) - The UK manufacturing sector continued to expand in February as companies reported rising intakes of new business from both domestic and foreign markets, final survey data from S&P Global revealed Monday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 51.7 in February, slightly down from January's 17-month high of 51.8 and also below the earlier flash estimate of 52.0.

"UK manufacturing has made an encouraging start to 2026," S&P Global Market Intelligence Director Rob Dobson said.

Manufacturing output rose for the fifth straight month, with the rate of growth fastest since September 2024. Further, the outlook for the manufacturing sector remained relatively positive in February.

Employment declined further in February but the rate of contraction was only mild.

On the price front, the survey showed that input cost inflation accelerated to a six-month high. Manufacturers raised their selling prices for the third month in a row.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:17 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
07:20 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 9

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: Dow schwächer erwartet -- ATX tiefrot -- DAX rutscht deutlich unter 25.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag mit starken Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich auf rotem Terrain. Der Dow verbucht vorbörslich deutliche Verluste. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen am Montag mehrheitlich im Minus.
