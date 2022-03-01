UK Mortgage Approvals At 6-Month High

(RTTNews) - UK mortgage approvals increased to a six-month high in January, while consumer credit declined, the Bank of England said on Tuesday.

Approvals for house purchases, an indicator of future borrowing, rose to 73,992 in January from 71,219 in December. This was the highest since last July, when it totaled 75,786 and was above the expected level of 72,000.

Mortgage lending increased to GBP 5.9 billion in January from GBP 4.0 billion in December. This was above the pre-pandemic average of GBP 4.3 billion in the twelve months up to February 2020, and the highest since September 2021.

Likewise, gross lending rose to GBP 23.8 billion from GBP 22.0 billion in the previous month.

Consumers borrowed an additional GBP 0.6 billion in consumer credit. This was lower than the average of GBP 1.0 billion in the twelve months up to February 2020.

A muted rise in consumer credit in January suggests that households were fairly cautious at the start of this year as the Omicron wave was receding, Adam Hoyes, an economist at Capital Economics, said.

"And with higher interest rates on the horizon and the cost of living crisis only set to worsen, we wouldn't be surprised after a rebound in February to see credit growth remain weak in the months ahead," the economist added.

Data showed that large businesses borrowing from banks rose to GBP 1.7 billion in January, whilst small and medium sized businesses repaid GBP 0.8 billion.