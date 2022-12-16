UK Private Sector Slowdown Eases

(RTTNews) - The UK's private sector economy contracted for the fifth successive month amid a deterioration in demand, though the pace of decline eased as activity and new orders fell at the slowest pace in three months despite a fall in employment, flash survey data from S&P Global showed Friday.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Composite purchasing managers' index, or PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, rose to a three-month high of 49.0 in December from 48.2 in November.

The reading was forecast to fall moderately to 48.0. However, any reading below 50 suggests a decline in activity.

The higher headline index reading was supported by a stabilization of service sector activity, and this helped to offset a further drop in manufacturing production, which fell at the sharpest pace since August.

The services PMI also rose to a 3-month high of 50.0 from 48.3 in November. Economists had forecast a modest fall to 48.5.

The manufacturing PMI sank to 44.7 from 46.5 in the previous month. Economists were looking for a score of 46.3. The latest reading was the weakest in 31 months.

Both activity and new orders continued to decline in December, though at the weakest pace since September. However, companies took a more cautious stance with regards to staffing levels, with overall employment falling for the first time since early 2021.

"The sustained rise in price pressures will pour fuel on the fire of squeezed business margins, hot on the heels of another interest rate rise making borrowing more difficult," Dr John Glen, CIPS Chief Economist said:

"The rise in optimism may be a small light on the horizon, but remains at a historically low level, supply chain managers believe there is little room for manoeuvre for private sector businesses."