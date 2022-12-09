UK Public Inflation Expectations Ease: BoE/Ipsos Survey

(RTTNews) - Britons' inflation expectations for the coming year slowed slightly in November, the survey conducted by the market research firm Ipsos on behalf of the Bank of England showed Friday.

The one-year ahead inflation is seen at 4.8 percent compared to 4.9 percent estimated in August, the latest quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey revealed.

Respondents assessed the current rate of inflation at 9.2 percent, up from 7.6 percent in August.

The net balance of Britons expecting interest rates to rise over the next twelve months fell slightly to 74 percent from 75 percent.

About 11 percent said they expected rates to stay about the same over the coming year, the same proportion compared to August. The survey was conducted between November 4 and 7.