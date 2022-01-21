|
21.01.2022 08:46:26
UK Retail Sales Decline More Than Expected In December
(RTTNews) - UK retail sales declined more than expected at the end of the year, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.
Retail sales fell 3.7 percent on a monthly basis in December, reversing the 1 percent increase a month ago. Sales were forecast to fall 0.6 percent. This was the biggest decline since January 2021.
Likewise, sales volume excluding auto fuel, decreased 3.6 percent after rising 0.7 percent in November. The decline was much bigger than the economists' forecast of -0.5 percent.
Non-food store sales declined sharply by 7.1 percent in December and food-store sales were down 1.0 percent from the previous year.
Year-on-year, retail sales decreased 0.9 percent, in contrast to the 4.3 percent increase seen in November and the economists' expectations +3.4 percent. Excluding auto fuel, retail sales were down 3 percent, reversing the 2.2 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had forecast annual fall of 1.1 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen rutschen deutlich ab -- Zinsängste belasten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Märkte in Fernost letztendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende klar nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls in Rot. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag teilweise ins Minus. Auch die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verzeichneten am letzten Handelstag der Woche überwiegend Abgaben.