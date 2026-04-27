UK Retail Sales Decline Sharply: CBI

(RTTNews) - UK retailers reported a sharp decline in sales in April and forecast further weakness, survey data from the Confederation of British Industry showed Monday.

A net 68 percent of retailers said sales volumes declined in April compared to last month's balance of 52 percent, the Distributive Trades Survey results showed. A net 60 percent of retailers said sales will decline in May. Online retail sales volumes experienced particularly steep declines, with the balance falling to -51 percent from -11 percent in March, the fastest fall since January 2024.

"Retail conditions deteriorated in April, with sales momentum weakening noticeably against a backdrop of fragile consumer confidence," CBI Lead Economist Martin Sartorius said.

"With the economic impact of the Iran conflict becoming clearer, firms will be looking to government to recognise that easing cost of living pressures depends on tackling the cost of doing business," Sartorius added.