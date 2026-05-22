UK Retail Sales Fall Most In Nearly A Year; Consumer Sentiment Rises

(RTTNews) - UK retail sales declined at the fastest pace in nearly a year in April as consumers reduced fuel purchases after the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East. A private survey today showed that British consumer sentiment improved in May but rising inflation and continued uncertainty around the interest rate raised concerns about the sustainability of this improvement.

Retail sales declined 1.3 percent on a monthly basis in April, in contrast to the revised 0.6 percent rise in March, the Office for National Statistics reported Friday. This was the biggest fall since May 2025 and exceeded economists' forecast of a 0.6 percent drop.

Automotive fuel sales plunged 10.2 percent in May, marking the biggest monthly fall since November 2020.

Retailers suggested that motorists were making fewer journeys and were delaying filling their vehicle fuel tanks while prices rose. This followed a strong March sales when motorists stocked up as prices rose. Excluding auto fuel, retail sales volume dropped 0.4 percent, following March's 0.1 percent rise. Economists had forecast sales to drop 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales unexpectedly remained flat after rising 1.4 percent in March. Economists were expecting an annual growth of 1.3 percent. Sales volume, excluding auto fuel, registered an annual increase of 1.1 percent compared to the 1.5 percent increase in March. Sales were forecast to climb again by 1.5 percent.

The UK consumer sentiment index rose two points to -23 in May on improving perceptions of both personal finances and their wider economy, a survey published jointly by GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions showed.

The index measuring changes in personal finances over the last twelve months increased four points to -7 and the forecast for personal finances gained two points to -2.

Assessment about past general economic situation climbed four points to -47 and their expectations moved up five points to -38.

Meanwhile, the major purchase index dropped two points to -20 and the savings index decreased 10 points to 22.