UK Retail Sales Growth Strengthens: BRC

(RTTNews) - UK retail sales logged a strong growth in May as late Spring heatwave pushed up clothing and footwear sales, the British Retail Consortium said Tuesday.

Retail sales increased 3.7 percent on a yearly basis in May compared to the 1.0 percent growth in the same period last year.

Food sales grew 3.9 percent and non-food sales climbed 3.5 percent in May.

The heatwave drove a surge in outdoor and summer goods sales, BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said. Clothing and footwear returned to growth as shoppers snapped up summer essential like sandals and sunglasses, she noted.

"While the sunshine gave retail a welcome lift, this momentum should not be taken for granted," said Dickinson. "Household finances remain under pressure, consumer confidence is still fragile, and many retailers continue to face rising costs," she added.

"The late Spring heatwave brought record temperatures in May and also heated up retail sales growth," KPMG UK Head of Consumer, Retail & Leisure Linda Ellett said.