Euro - Britische Pfund

0,8748
 GBP
0,0008
0,09 %
GBP - EUR
20.02.2026 08:53:28

UK Retail Sales Growth Strongest Since May 2024

(RTTNews) - UK retail sales growth accelerated the most since May 2024, partly due to higher artwork and antiques sales, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

Retail sales posted a monthly growth of 1.8 percent in January, following a rise of 0.4 percent in December. This was the strongest growth since May 2024. Sales were expected to climb only 0.2 percent.

Excluding auto fuel, retail sales moved up 2.0 percent, much stronger than the 0.3 percent increase seen in December. Economists had forecast a moderate 0.2 percent growth.

"Growth in January 2026 was partly because of artwork and antiques sales, alongside continued strong sales from online jewelers," the ONS said.

Food store sales gained 1.2 percent and non-food store sales advanced 2.2 percent. At the same time, automotive fuel sales remained flat.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 4.5 percent in January from 1.9 percent in December. Excluding auto fuel, retail sales growth improved to 5.5 percent from 2.5 percent.

03:48 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03:11 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.02.26 KW 8: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.02.26 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

ATX beendet die Woche in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus --Wall Street schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich unterdessen etwas höher. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende in Grün. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

