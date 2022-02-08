UK Retail Sales Increase Strongly In January: BRC

(RTTNews) - UK retail sales grew at a stronger pace in January due to the easing of lockdown restrictions, data from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed on Tuesday.

Like-for-like sales grew 8.1 percent in January from the previous year. At the same time, overall sales increased 11.9 percent on a yearly basis in January.

Sales of footwear, furniture and jewellery logged robust growth, while spending on food and drinks, toys and computing decreased in January.

This unusually strong performance for January which is traditionally a slower month, should be put in the context of last year's lockdown restrictions, Paul Martin, UK Head of Retail, KPMG, said.

With Covid restrictions now eased, and people heading back to workplaces, retailers will be hoping consumer confidence remains robust to help offset the rising cost challenges that they are likely to experience for a while, Martin added.