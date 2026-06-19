UK Retail Sales Recover In May

(RTTNews) - UK retail sales rebounded in May as promotions and the hot weather drove consumer spending, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.

Retail sales grew by more-than-expected 1.2 percent on a monthly basis in May, in contrast to April's 1.0 percent fall. Sales were forecast to climb 0.5 percent.

Excluding auto fuel sales, retail sales moved up 1.2 percent after a marginal 0.1 percent drop.

Data showed that non-store retailers reported the strongest growth since February 2025, up 6.1 percent. Promotions and hot weather pushed up sales of outdoor furniture and fans.

Non-food stores increased 1.1 percent, with department stores benefiting from promotions and the hot weather. Meanwhile, food store sales dropped 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, growth in retail sales accelerated to 3.2 percent in May from 0.1 percent in April and also came in stronger than forecast of 1.9 percent.

Excluding auto fuel, retail sales advanced 4.6 percent, faster than the 1.1 percent increase in April. Economists had forecast an increase of 3.3 percent.

Online sales value grew 3.3 percent from the prior month in May, and surged12.2 percent from a year ago.

Elsewhere, survey data from the market research group GfK today showed that British consumer confidence remained at low level in June.

The GfK consumer confidence index held steady at -23. Confidence remains subdued and vulnerable to further economic or political uncertainty, GfK consumer insights director Neil Bellamy said.