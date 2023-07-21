Euro - Britische Pfund - Kurs (EUR - GBP)
|
21.07.2023 08:48:36
UK Retail Sales Rise More Than Expected
(RTTNews) - UK retail sales grew more than expected in June, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.
Retail sales advanced 0.7 percent month-on-month in June, faster than the 0.1 percent rise in May. This was also faster than economists' forecast of 0.2 percent. All the main sectors of retail sales, namely food, non-food and non-store retailing expanded in June, except automotive fuel.
Excluding automotive fuel, retail sales volume registered an increase of 0.8 percent after staying flat in May. Sales were forecast to grow 0.2 percent. On a yearly basis, retail sales posted a decline of 1.0 percent after a 2.3 percent fall in May. Economists had forecast an annual fall of 1.5 percent.
The sales volume excluding auto fuel decreased 0.9 percent following 1.9 percent drop in May. The drop was less than economists' forecast of 1.6 percent decline.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.