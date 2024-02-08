UK Salary Inflation Softens In January

(RTTNews) - UK starting salary inflation reached the lowest in nearly three years in January amid rising staff supply, a report compiled by S&P Global showed on Thursday. Permanent salary inflation remained high in January but the rate of growth was the softest since March 2021, the KPMG/REC Report on Jobs said.

On the other hand, temp wage growth rose to a five-month high. Competition for skilled staff continued to lift pay rates higher. That said, pressure on client budgets limited overall pay growth.

Permanent placements declined at an accelerated pace, while the downturn in temp billings remained mild. Firms often paused recruitment plans amid subdued economic conditions.

Further, vacancies declined at a marginal pace in January. Demand for staff weakened in four of the past five months, reflecting reduction in permanent job opportunities. On the other hand, temp vacancies grew at the slowest pace since November 2020.

There was a sharp increase in supply of candidate but the rate of growth eased to a four-month low. Permanent staff supply continued to increase slightly faster than that seen for short-term workers.

Recruitment & Employment Confederation Chief Executive Niel Carberry said, "The labor market's resilience is a great strength of the British economy - but it can't last for ever without sustained economic growth".

Carberry said it is high time that the Bank of England starts releasing the brake pedal on the economy.