UK Services Activity Contracts For First Time In 7 Months

(RTTNews) - The UK services sector witnessed a downturn for the first time this year, mostly due to weaker business and consumer spending, survey results from S&P Global and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Tuesday.

The final services business activity index dropped to 49.5 in August from 51.5 in the previous month. The flash score was 48.7.

Any score below 50 indicates contraction in the sector, while a reading above 50 suggests expansion in the sector.

The latest index reading signaled a marginal decline in business activity, which contrasted with a solid pace of expansion throughout the second quarter of 2023.

New orders fell marginally in August, which was also the first time since January. The decline was attributed to caution among clients and fewer new business opportunities, linked to rising interest rates, squeezed disposable incomes, and worries about the economic outlook.

New export orders increased in August, but the rate of growth was only marginal and the weakest since December 2022, as Brexit-related trade difficulties stood as a constraint on sales to EU clients, alongside weak global demand.

The latest rise in employment was the slowest since March due to soft business conditions across the service economy.

A combination of rising employment and falling volumes of incoming new orders in August led to a sharp reduction in backlogs of work, with the latest fall being the steepest since June 2020.

On the price front, input price inflation remained historically strong in August due to rising salary payments, as well as higher fuel prices and elevated energy bills.

Nonetheless, the rate of input cost inflation was the joint-lowest for 27 months.

On the price front, input price inflation rose slightly from June's 25-month low and remained strong, as the impact of lower fuel costs was offset by higher wages and on-going supply chain price hikes.

The overall rate of price inflation across the service economy eased for the fourth month in a row and was the lowest since August 2021.

Looking ahead, service sector companies remained optimistic about their growth prospects, but the degree of confidence nonetheless eased fractionally since July and was the lowest for seven months.

The concerns about the negative impact of rising interest rates on customer demand had acted as a constraint on business activity expectations.

The seasonally adjusted composite PMI, posted at 48.6 in August from 50.8 in July, signaled a marginal reduction in private sector output.