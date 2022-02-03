UK Services Sector Expands At Faster Pace

(RTTNews) - The recovery in UK service sector gained momentum as restrictions related to the pandemic were eased and customer demand rebounded, final data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply final services Purchasing Managers' Index picked up to 54.1 in January from a 10-month low of 53.6 in December. The score was also above the flash 53.3.

The overall private sector growth accelerated slightly in January. The composite output index rose to 54.2 in January from 53.6 in the previous month. The flash reading was 53.3.

Manufacturing sector growth outpaced that seen in the service economy, with production rising to the greatest extent since July 2021.