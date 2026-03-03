Euro - Britische Pfund

0,8735
 GBP
0,0015
0,17 %
GBP - EUR
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
GBP/EUR
>
03.03.2026 07:24:46

UK Shop Price Inflation Slows: BRC

(RTTNews) - UK shop price inflation eased in February largely due to the fall in non-food prices, the British Retail Consortium said Tuesday.

Shop price inflation softened to 1.1 percent in February from 1.5 percent in the previous month. Prices were expected to climb 1.4 percent.

Non-Food prices fell 0.1 percent in February, in contrast to the 0.3 percent increase in January. Food inflation climbed 3.5 percent compared to the 3.9 percent increase in January.

BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said, "Households got some welcome relief in February as shop price inflation eased."

She noted that fierce competition between retailers kept price rises in check, with promotions across health, beauty and fashion. Moreover, falling global food costs also fed through, pushing food inflation down.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:52 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
02.03.26 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX tiefer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Dienstag im Minus erwartet, währenddessen auch der DAX vorbörslich tiefer gesehen wird. Die Märkte in Fernost notieren am Dienstag schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen