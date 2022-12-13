UK Unemployment Rate Climbs Amid Recession Worries

(RTTNews) - The UK jobless rate edged up in the three months ended October as firms held back recruitment amid recession fears.

The ILO jobless rate edged up to 3.7 percent in three months to October, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday. This was in line with expectations and up from 3.6 percent in three months to September.

The employment rate increased 0.2 percentage points on the quarter to 75.6 percent. During September to November, the number of vacancies declined by 65,000 sequentially to 1.187 million. However, the ONS noted that vacancies remained at historically high levels despite five consecutive falls.

In November, payrolled employment showed a monthly increase of 107,000, to hit a record 29.9 million.

Average total pay that includes bonuses and regular pay that excludes bonuses grew 6.1 percent each on a yearly basis in three months to October. For regular pay, this was the strongest growth seen outside of the coronavirus pandemic period.

Further, jobless claims increased by 30,500 on month in November, much bigger than economists' forecast of 3,500. The claimant count held steady at 3.9 percent.