UK Unemployment Rate Stays Stable

(RTTNews) - The UK unemployment rate remained unchanged in three months to December, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

The ILO jobless rate came in at 4.1 percent, unchanged from three months to November and matched economists' expectations.

Data showed that payrolled employees showed another monthly increase of 108,000 in January to a record 29.5 million.

Further, the number of job vacancies in November to January rose to a new record of 1,298,400. However, the rate of growth in vacancies continued to slow down.

In the fourth quarter, average earnings including bonuses grew 4.3 percent, faster than the expected rate of 3.8 percent. Similarly, excluding bonuses, regular pay was up 3.7 percent compared to the forecast of 3.6 percent.