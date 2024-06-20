Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
20.06.2024 21:35:51
US Firms' Inflation Expectations Unchanged - Atlanta Fed Survey
(RTTNews) - U.S. business inflation expectations, both short term and longer term, were unchanged in June, results of a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta showed Thursday.
Firms' year-ahead inflation expectations were unchanged at 2.3 percent. Inflation expectations for the next five to 10 years were steady at 2.8 percent.
Businesses' assessment of sales levels and profit margins "compared to normal" was also steady and that on year-on-year unit cost growth was relatively unchanged at 2.8 percent.
Separately, the Atlanta Fed lowered its second quarter economic growth estimate, based on its GDPNow model, to 3.0 percent from 3.1 percent, following the release of housing starts data earlier in the day.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX geht deutlich leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneins -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben am Freitag ab, besonders hierzulande fielen die Verluste deutlich aus. Die US-Börsen fanden am letzten Handelstag der Woche keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.