Vietnam Manufacturing Downturn Worsens On Weaker Demand

(RTTNews) - Vietnam's manufacturing contraction gathered pace at the end of the year amid weaker demand conditions at home and abroad, survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 46.4 in December from 47.4 in November. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

Further, the latest decline was the most marked since the pandemic-related downturn seen in the third quarter of 2021, the survey said.

New orders fell solidly in December due to weaker demand conditions in key export markets, including Mainland China, the EU, and the US.

In response, producers reduced their output for a second consecutive month. In addition, the rate of contraction was sharp and quite extreme after September 2021.

Lower production requirements forced firms to cut their staffing numbers and purchasing activity in December. Manufacturing employment decreased at a marked pace, and it was the sharpest in 14 months.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to a five-month high in December, linked to higher costs for raw materials, gas, and shipping. Meanwhile, selling prices dropped for the second straight month as part of attempts to boost customer demand.