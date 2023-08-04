Westpac: RBA Policy Statement Boosted Case For Stable Rates

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia's latest Statement of Monetary Policy, released on Friday, has strengthened the case for stability in interest rates as the bank considers inflation risks as "evenly balanced" and policymakers seem relaxed about how fast inflation can be brought to target, Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans said in a note. "Westpac is broadly comfortable with the RBA's forecasts and the conclusion that rates have peaked prior to the first rate cut, which is likely for the September quarter next year," Evans said.

"The issue of not returning to the middle of the band may well have to be considered at a later date, but by then I think it is likely that it will be possible to credibly forecast that return without resorting to higher rates."

Key takeaways: - RBA's forecasts still do not see inflation reaching target band mid-point by end 2025 - While RBA considers "insurance" hikes forecasts do not support that need - Forecast horizon extended from June 2025 to December 2025 - Both headline inflation & trimmed mean inflation forecast to reach 2.8 percent by end 2025 - This "patience" risks undermining message on commitment to returning inflation to target in reasonable time - No meaningful improvement assumed for H2 2023 though headline inflation forecast lowered - Lowering growth forecast for 2023 to 0.9 percent and that for next year to 1.6 percent emphasize likely downdraft that weak growth in demand can be expected to exert on inflation - With cash rate now at 4.1 percent forecasts effectively based on flat profile for cash rate - RBA believes it can achieve its target without any further interest rate increases - Commentary in SOMP marginally more dovish than other recent communications from RBA