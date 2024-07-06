|
06.07.2024 10:23:00
1 Growth Stock Down 52% to Buy Right Now
The S&P 500 might be in record territory, but not all businesses have benefited from the rally. In fact, there are some well-known companies out there that have struggled in spectacular fashion. It might not be a surprise that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is one such entity. The business was decimated by the pandemic, had a leadership change, dealt with an activist investor, and now faces a difficult media landscape.Shares are down 52% from their peak price (as of July 2), which was established in March 2021. But investors should play the long game here. I believe Disney is a growth stock that should be considered as a portfolio purchase right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
