1 Top Energy Stock Built for This Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity

The U.S. is entering an unprecedented period (and I'm not talking about the upcoming Presidential election). After decades of static power demand, the country is about to stomp on the accelerator. Forecasters expect the country's electricity demand to grow four times faster over the next 20 years compared to the prior two decades. Several catalysts are driving this acceleration, including onshoring of manufacturing, growing electric vehicle (EV) adoption, and the expansion of data-center capacity. "NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) was built for this moment," stated CEO John Ketchum on the utility's second-quarter earnings-conference call. The leader in renewable energy believes no other company is in a better position to capture this generational opportunity, which could power strong growth for its shareholders in the coming years.NextEra Energy has grown faster than its peers in the utility sector over the years. That's partly because Florida is one of the few states where power demand has been growing. As the operator of the state's leading electric utility (FPL), it was a key beneficiary of this catalyst.Continue reading